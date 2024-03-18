Miral announced the development of two beach destinations at Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, extending 560 metres, with the aim of enhancing the destination’s entertainment and lifestyle offerings.

The new Western Beach is located on the western side of the pier, and is a family destination that includes children’s play areas on the beach, restaurants and food trucks, walking paths, and facilities for relaxation and recreation. The eastern beach is located on the eastern side of the pier, opposite the Etihad Arena, and will include fitness spaces and areas for beach soccer and volleyball.

Jonathan Brown, Chief Asset Officer at Miral, said: “We are pleased to announce the two new beaches, with the aim of enhancing the entertainment and lifestyle offerings at Yas Bay Waterfront. The project is an extension of our vision to enrich the diverse and unique experiences available to visitors on Yas Island, which contributes to consolidating its position as a leading global destination for entertainment and recreation, as well as contributing to the growth of the tourism sector in Abu Dhabi.”

The two beaches represent a distinguished addition to the entertainment and lifestyle experiences at Yas Bay Waterfront, which includes more than 20 open-air restaurants and cafes, a group of nightlife destinations, a floating beach club over the water, a concert area, as well as luxury hotels and a spacious promenade. The two beaches are close to attractions on Yas Island, which include SeaWorld Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Clym Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island Abu Dhabi, and Yas Marina.