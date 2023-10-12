Ubisoft has provided new details about the launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and it seems that the game is performing well. After its first six days, Mirage has become the “biggest new generation launch” in terms of unit sales for Ubisoft in PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Ubisoft did not announce specific sales figures in its statement, but the company said that Mirage has reached numbers of players who are “in line” with the releases of Assassin’s Creed Origins and Odyssey.

“We are humbly grateful for the positive reception of Mirage“said Ubisoft.

Ubisoft did not mention Assassin’s Creed Valhallaso it is likely that Mirage may not have met or exceeded the performance of that game at launch, but in any case, it seems that Mirage It is performing well so far.

Ubisoft also confirmed that players have collectively spent 479 million years performing parkour moves on the game’s rooftops and have performed 60 million leaps of faith. Players have also petted stray cats more than 1.2 million times.

“We couldn’t be happier that our back to roots experience has been embraced by the community,” he said Ubisoft.

It is expected that Ubisoft Share more information about the launch of Mirage during the company’s next earnings presentation on October 26, so check back soon for more details.

Via: Gamespot

Editor’s note: It’s what was needed, honestly I left the series with Origins, It never caught me and I felt like I was playing a Far Cry which wasn’t that fun. However, it is clear that Ubi has just found a cycle that will continue to explode.