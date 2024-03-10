One will be staged in just over a month united strike for the automotive sector in Turin. This was announced by the trade unions Fim, Fiom, Uilm, Fismic, Uglm and Associazione Quadri, which set for next April 12th the protest demonstration. The target? Ask for the relaunch of the sector first and foremost, and secondly for a future for the Mirafiori plant.

Stellantis Mirafiori strike

The strike will affect Stellantis and related workers, and as reported by Repubblica will last eight hours. Accompanying this, a demonstration is also planned in Turin with the national secretaries of the trade unions. The same newspaper recalls how it concerns the first strike called together after fifteen years.