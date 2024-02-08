After several years the strike returns to Mirafiori. Or better, strike with procession outside the factory which blocked traffic for a few minutes: the latest meetings organized by Fiom-Cgil to take stock of the latest events have led to this gesture by the workers of the Turin plant of the Stellantis group which today's edition of Repubblica defines “symbolic” but at the same time also “significant“, because between the month and a half of layoffs and the words of the CEO of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares, on the future of Italian factories they deserved a nod of reaction.

Future Mirafiori

“Based on the knowledge we have of the situation, let's start from 2027 Mirafiori will no longer have products, for us it must become a national case – the general secretary of the CGIL Piedmont, Giorgio Airaudo, complained at the meeting – In Rome and Paris they have to deal with it. The cash register has been going on for 17 years we went from 20,000 to 12,000 workers“. Speaking of products, in this sense we know that the ones affected by the situation are the Maserati models, between production postponements and exits as in the case of the Levante, and the Fiat 500, whose production is proving to be decreasing in light of the performance of the cars electric vehicles on the market and the lack of incentives to support them.

The strike returns after 13 years

A future never so uncertain in short, which pushed the workers of Mirafiori to carry out a sort of protest against politics. Fiom itself speaks of an important event, given that a strike in Mirafiori he hadn't been seen for about 13 yearsor when there was the referendum on the contract.

Not just Mirafiori

And as in Mirafiori, remaining in Stellantis also in Pomigliano d'Arco something is starting to move in this direction: in the newspaper we read that the governor of Campania, Vincenzo De Luca, will meet today with company delegates, unions and local administrators from the plant area to decide the initiatives to be undertaken in defense of the factory.