Stellantis Pro One inaugurated a new global hub for i commercial vehicles at the Mirafiori Automotive Park 2030 in Turin. The group aims to become a leader in the segment and, by virtue of this objective, the establishment of Atessa confirms itself as central to Stellantis’ strategy.

Commercial vehicle hub in Mirafiori

Comprised of over 80 professionals, the hub integrates various business functions, including engineering, marketing, product development, sales and logistics.

Inauguration of Stellantis Pro One Hub Mirafiori

It will serve as management center for employees involved in the global commercial vehicle business, coordinating with competence centers and manufacturing facilities worldwide, with the aim of strengthening Stellantis’ global leadership in the sector.

“The Stellantis Pro One Global Commercial Vehicle Hub was created to bring together the talent of our people in dedicated teams, located across all our regions, to realize our goal of becoming a world leader in the commercial vehicle sector, in a very profitable segment which represents a third of our turnover – he declared Carlos TavaresCEO of Stellantis – the decision to assign this Hub to Mirafiori is further testimony to our profound commitment in Italy”.

Carlos Tavares at the inauguration of Stellantis Pro One Hub Mirafiori

Stellantis Pro One leader among commercial vehicles

In the first half of 2024, Stellantis Pro One took the first position in the regions Europe 30, South America And Middle East & Africa, demonstrating its strong presence on the global market. Commercial vehicles represent a third of Stellantis’ net revenues and 5 billion euros from connected services.

Stellantis Pro One has renewed its entire van range, launching simultaneously 12 new models for brands like Citroën, Fiat Professional, Opel, Peugeot and Vauxhall, with advanced electrification and connectivity technologies. The expansion continues with the launch of the Ram ProMaster EV in North America and the pickup Fiat Titan in South America. Stellantis is also introducing powered vans hydrogen.

Stellantis CustomFit customized vans

The Group launched the program “Stellantis CustomFit”dedicated to the conversion and customization of vehicles, guaranteeing high standards of quality, safety and technological integration.

Stellantis Pro One brings together commercial vehicles from the Citroën, Fiat Professional, Opel, Peugeot and Vauxhall brands

This program is supported by a network of over 400 certified partners globally, enabling production of specialized vehicles such as tipper vans, load-optimized vans and recreational vehicles.

Photo Stellantis Pro One Hub Mirafiori

