The meeting took place yesterday between the president of the Piedmont Region, Alberto Cirio, the mayor of Turin, Stefano Lo Russo, and the Italian leaders of Stellantis whose agenda was the transformation of the production center of Mirafiori. To these prominent profiles will be added next 20 September that of Carlos Tavares, who will be added to the discussion table in which the future of the plant will be established, which is preparing to play a fundamental role in the chessboard of Stellantis that wants to invest with all the his strengths in the circular economy.

As pointed out by La Stampa on newsstands this morning, the Piedmontese capital tries to grasp the transition to electric positioning itself at the center of a logistic process in which cars and batteries could converge, which will have to be recycled to have a second life. Mirafiori is a candidate to be a protagonist of this transformation: according to the first rumors the production it should be concentrated in the northern part of the production center, the historical one of the body shops, while all the rest, or more than half of the space, would be free for this project which could also involve component companies that have decided to convert to electric. “The City will give all possible support starting from urban planning procedures to facilitate this type of strategy – the words of Mayor Lo Russo – Our territory more than others has the characteristics to be a candidate to be an interpreter of the ecological transition “.

From the Municipality the ball will then pass to the Regionwhich will have the task of investing in two main areas: staff training on the one hand, building efficiency on the other. “Mirafiori will be the home of the 500, they will all be built here. It will also be the basis for the Maserati luxury range. However, maintaining production commitments is not enough to guarantee employment levels, so Turin and Piedmont are candidates to host one of the hubs of the circular economy – Cirio added – We monitor the industrial plan, which Mirafiori envisages 2 billion in investmentsso that it is implemented in every aspect “.