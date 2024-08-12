Stellantis, here are the real plans for Italy

Stellantis reiterated plans for its Italian factories, focusing on four main models for the end of the decade. In particular, Joseph Mancahead of Human Resources at Stellantis, outlined the “missions” assigned to each Italian plant.

TO Mirafiori The development of the new Fiat 500e is expected with an investment of 100 million euros, as well as a hybrid version of the same car, scheduled for the end of 2025. Melfi will see the arrival of the hybrid Jeep Compass, while the Fiat Panda will continue to be produced in Pomigliano until 2029. In addition, two of the four new multi-energy platforms, STL Medium and STL Large, have been assigned to Italy, although it is not yet clear in which plants they will be used.

How he writes Turin Chronicledespite the presentation of these plans, the unions express skepticism, highlighting the lack of substantial innovations and criticizing the continued dependence on models such as the Fiat 500, both electric and hybrid. Fernando Uliano from the Fim Cisl warned of the risk of mass layoffs if social safety nets are not renewed, with a potential 12,000 jobs at risk.

The government, for its part, does not yet seem to have shown full awareness of the situation, despite the statements of the Minister Urso on a tight battle with Stellantis to maintain production commitments. The situation requires a careful assessment of new incentives, European policies and the impact of Chinese manufacturers, in an ever-changing market context.

In the end, Lacks cited new developments in Mirafioriincluding a new electrified transmission plant, a circular economy hub, a Battery Technology Center and the imminent launch of the Green Campus. These elements suggest that, despite the criticism, Stellantis is indeed moving forward with a renewal, with ongoing projects that also include the restoration of the historic facade on Corso Traiano.