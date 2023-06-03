Marcus McGowan was attacked by a crocodile while diving with his wife and friends off Cape York.

And according to “NBC News” McGowan, his head was inside the jaws of the crocodile, which attacked with full force.

McGowan added: “I was able to open its jaws wide enough to get my head out. The crocodile tried to attack me again, but I managed to push it away from me with my right hand, which was later bitten.”

McGowan suffered serious injuries to the head and hands, which required his transfer by helicopter to a hospital near the scene of the accident.

According to the Australian Zoo, saltwater crocodiles, which are home to Australia, can grow up to 7 meters long and can hold their breath underwater for up to 8 hours.