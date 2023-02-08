The number of Deaths caused by the powerful earthquakes on Monday exceed 11,200 this Wednesday, of which 8,574 occurred in Turkey and 2,662 in Syria. In the two countries hit by the disaster, there are also almost 55,000 injured, many with fractures and serious cuts.

In Syria the situation is extremely serious, mainly in the rebel areas in the north, close to Turkey, where around half of the deaths occurred.

The White Helmets, rescuers from the rebel areas in the Asian country, asked the international community on Wednesday to send teams to help them in the rescue tasks after the incident.

“We ask the international community to assume its responsibility towards the civilian victims. International rescue teams need to enter our regions“White Helmets spokesman Mohammad al Chebli told AFP.

The White Helmets, with years of experience gained in the Syrian war, are the base of rescue operations in the north of the country, controlled by the rebels.

It’s a real race against time, people die every second under the rubble

“According to our information, hundreds of families are still missing or trapped under the rubble.“, he added; but his teams “do not have tracking dogs to determine under which collapsed buildings the victims are” and only have the inhabitants to guide them in the search.

As time passes, “the chances of saving people decrease. We need heavy equipment, spare parts for our equipment,” insisted the spokesman, contacted by telephone by ‘AFP’ in Turkey.

‘If he rescues us, we will be his slaves’

Precisely, In Syria, a painful video was taken showing two children trapped in the rubble of a building collapsed by the relentless tremors that have both countries plunged into chaos. The girl protected her little brother from her for several hours.

His words were the ones that outraged the users of social networks, since multiple people and the media assured that the minor said the following: “Sir, if you rescue me and my brother, we will be your slaves for the rest of our lives.“.

The young activist Shehr Bano, who shared the video on her Twitter account, immediately received thousands of comments and reactions to the painful scene; several of whom clarified that those would not be the girl’s words.

“She did not say: ‘We will become your slaves for the rest of our lives.’ She said, ‘I’ll do what you want, but get me out of here’“, Norah Shalhoub specified. There were also those who assured that the word was not “slaves”, it was “friends”.

Through the same social networks it has been reported that the minors are safe and that they were rescued.

Newborn, the only survivor of her family

In the midst of the rescues, in the Syrian town of Jindires, the authorities witnessed the birth of a baby while its mother was pulled from the rubble. The little girl was the only survivor of her family, since her mother died minutes later.

“We were looking for Abu Rudayna (nickname for Abdalá) and his family. First we found his sister, then his wife, then Abu Rudayna, they were together against each other“, explained to ‘AFP’ a relative of the family, Khalil Sawadi, still shocked.

Then we heard a noise and we dug (…), we cleaned the place and we found this little girl, praise God

According to what he said, after finding the entire family dead, they heard a noise and decided to search through the rubble. Over there, They found the little girl, cut the umbilical cord and took her to a hospital.

In a video circulating on social networks, a man is seen carrying the naked girl among the rubble, covered in dust, with the cord still dangling.

The little girl has bruises, but her condition is stable, as the doctor clarified: “He was probably born seven hours after the quake“.

With their few means, it took the rescuers hours to remove the rubble to extract the bodies of the rest of the family. They were placed side by side in a relative’s house, covered with sheets, awaiting the funeral.

The rescue of a mother and her daughter

Turkey’s emergency teams managed to rescue a mother and her two-year-old daughter after being buried under rubble for 44 hours. According to the Argentine newspaper ‘La Nación’, both were found among the remains of a destroyed building in the city of Kahramanmaras, near the Syrian border.

Turkey’s state news agency ‘Anatolia’ reported that search and rescue workers heard cries for help in the remains of one of the destroyed buildings on a street in the Mustafa Kemal district and thus managed to find them.

Rescue teams found a young Syrian refugee under the rubble of a collapsed building in the southern Turkish town of Hatay. The workers gave the boy water from a bottle cap before pulling him out, nearly 45 hours after the first of two major earthquakes ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/0jByv1EX8p — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 8, 2023

Another video published by Al Jazeera was also released in which a minor was rescued after being given water from a bottle cap. The child would have probably spent more than 48 hours under the rubble and the low temperatures at night.

*With information from EFE and AFP