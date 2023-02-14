MIKEL AYESTRAN Special delivery. Adana (Turkey) Monday, February 13, 2023, 20:52



The fight for life continues amid the horror sown by the earthquake that devastated eastern Turkey and northern Syria a week ago. There are fewer and fewer rescue teams left, but in the last few hours several miraculous rescues have eased the pain for the thousands of bodies that still appear under the rubble. Hatay province and city