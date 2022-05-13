San Isidro was born around 1082 in Magerit, the Arab Madrid, then a village, and gave an account with life in 1172, 850 years ago. The farmer, today the patron saint of the town and court and of the farmers, was buried. But the earth was kind to him and his body remains incorrupt. The saint’s mummy, which had not been shown in public for 37 years, will be exhibited in this isidril month of May on the occasion of the 400th anniversary of the canonization of the modest Mozarabic farmer and dowser, the first of a married layman, who performed amazing miracles.

To see his remains, you will have to visit the Royal Collegiate Church of San Isidro between the next days 21 and 29. Although the saint’s tomb can be visited there at any time, seeing his incorrupt remains is something exceptional, since they were exhibited for the last time in 1985 “Now is the fourth centenary of the canonization and the Holy Jubilee Year of San Isidro, and the exhibition was almost obligatory,” acknowledges Luis Manuel Velasco, president of the Congregation of San Isidro and custodian of the remains. To avoid risks, they will be exhibited protected with thick bulletproof methacrylate, with security cameras on the premises and police custody.

The life of the popular and traditional saint is recounted in the Codex of Juan Deácono, discovered in 1504 and kept in the Almudena Cathedral. Narrate the five miracles of him in his lifetime. Among them, how he tore a sack of wheat to feed the birds that the snow prevented from eating, and when he returned home he found the sack intact and full; how Iván de Vargas, his master, saw that the oxen plowed alone while Isidro prayed, or how where his hermitage stands today he made a spring sprout whose water is drunk with devotion by chulapos dressed in vests and parpusas and chulapas with manila shawls, handkerchiefs and carnation.

The Madrid patron saint is a highly revered saint with more than 500 brotherhoods, and not just in his hometown. He is also the patron saint of Villar del Olmo and Morata de Tajuña (Madrid), Cartaya and Rosal de la Frontera (Huelva), Los Barrios and Tahivilla (Cádiz), La Orotava (Tenerife), Alfajarín (Zaragoza), Talavera de la Reina (Toledo). ), Montellano (Seville), Estepona (Málaga), La Malahá (Granada), Labros (Guadalajara), Villar de Cañas (Cuenca), and S’Horta (Mallorca). In Buenos Aires there is a cathedral dedicated to San Isidro Labrador and in Mexico, Honduras and the Philippines the cult of the miracle worker is deeply rooted.

The body of San Isidro, which has suffered a constant hustle and bustle in these eight centuries, has been preserved in three chests. The interior, the ‘ancient ark’, physically contains the remains and was built between the 13th and 14th centuries. The second was a gift from the silversmiths of Madrid in 1622, the year of the beatification. Queen Mariana of Neoburg, wife of Charles II, gave another silver urn in 1692, in gratitude to the saint for having miraculously healed her. Under these coffers are the remains of Isidro’s wife, María Toribia, Santa María de la Cabeza, who are not incorrupt.

Originally buried outside the primitive Church of San Andrés, four decades later the remains of the Saint were moved to a mausoleum inside the temple. Then it was found that the body was incorrupt, which increased the halo of sanctity of him. The Vargas family managed to transfer the mummy in the 16th century to the Bishop’s Chapel, where she remained for another 25 years. She later returned to a sepulcher next to the high altar in San Andrés, but the parish collapsed in 1656 and the coffin returned to the Bishop’s Chapel. In 1690 she returned to the new chapel of San Isidro, and a century later, at the request of Carlos III, to the Collegiate Church, where she rests since 1769.