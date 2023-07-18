‘Miraculous: Ladybug’s Adventures‘ is a series that, despite being animated, has managed to capture the attention of thousands of fans around the world. The story created by Thomas Astruc It already has five successful seasons and has confirmed that two more are being produced. However, while fans wait for the continuation of Marinette and Adrien’s adventures, they can watch the first movie of the franchise that will be released very soon via streaming.

When is the ‘Miraculous: The Adventures of Ladybug’ movie released?

‘Miraculous: The Adventures of Ladybug’ will premiere its first film. Photo: Netflix

The movie ‘Miraculous: The Adventures of Ladybug’ is scheduled to be released on July 28, 2023. However, this premiere will not take place in movie theaters, but via ONLINE, that is, in STREAMING.

Where will the movie ‘Miraculous: The Adventures of Ladybug’ be released?

‘Miraculous: the adventures of Ladybug’, the film, will be released via streaming through the Netflix platform. Therefore, if you want to see the tape based on the story of Ladybug and Cat Noir, you must have a subscription to the ‘Red N’.

What is the movie ‘Miraculous: The Adventures of Ladybug’ about?

The first film in the hit franchise, ‘Miraculous: Ladybug Adventures’, follows the exploits of Parisian teenager Marinette, whose life is turned upside down when she becomes the superhero Ladybug. After acquiring the magical power of creation, she must join forces with her polar opposite, Cat Noir, to save Paris from a new villain wreaking havoc on the city.

Official trailer of ‘Miraculous: the adventures of Ladybug’, the movie

