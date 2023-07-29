‘Miraculous: Ladybug’, the French series that was created by Thomas Astruc, has been a total success around the world and reached the fifth season of its history, with increasingly strong rumors of not only a sixth installment, but also also a seventh. For this reason, the premiere of the first film about the adventures of Marinette Dupain-Cheng and Adrien Agreste as Ladybug and Cat Noir, respectively, who will seek to defend Paris from the evil that stalk it, was announced.

When is the ‘Miraculous: Ladybug’ movie released?

The superhero film, directed by Jeremy Zagwas first released in France on July 5 of this year through SND, however, the animation will arrive in Peru and all Latin American countries, Spain and the United States TODAY, Thursday, July 28, 2023.

The film was released on July 5 in France, but will be released worldwide on July 28. Photo: Netflix

What time does the ‘Miraculous: Ladybug’ movie come out?

Below we leave you the list of times by country in which the movie ‘Miraculous: Ladybug’ will be released in 2023.

Mexico, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and El Salvador: 1.00 am

Colombia and Ecuador: 2.00 am

Venezuela, Bolivia and Puerto Rico: 3.00 am

Argentina, Brazil and Chile: 4.00 am

Spain: 9.00 a.m.

Where to see ‘Miraculous: Ladybug, the movie’?

The film, which will last 105 minutes, that is, 1 hour and 45 minutescan be seen from the date indicated in Netflixstreaming platform where you can also see only three of the five seasons that make up the entire series so far.

What will the ‘Miraculous: Ladybug’ movie be about?

“After a guardian of magical jewels turns a clumsy girl and a popular guy into superheroes, they can never reveal their identities, even to each other,” reads the official synopsis for ‘Miraculous: Ladybug’s Adventures, the Movie’, following the main theme of the series.

In addition, it was learned that this film will delve further into the origin of Marinette Dupain-Cheng and Adrien Agreste, protagonists of the story, who are teenagers who transform into superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir. They will seek to protect Paris from villains, especially from Hawk Moth, who wants to take over the Miraculous.

What is the cast of ‘Miraculous: Ladybug, the movie’?

Cristina Vee as Marinette Dupain-Cheng / Ladybug

Bryce Papenbrook as Adrien Agreste / Cat Noir

Keith Silverstein as Gabriel Agreste / Hawk Moth

Carrie Keranen as Alya Cesaire

Zeno Robinson as Nino Lahiffe

Selah Victor as Chloe Bourgeois

Christopher Corey Smith as Tom Dupain

Sabrina Weisz as Nathalie Sancoeur.

Official trailer of ‘Miraculous: the adventures of Ladybug, the movie’

