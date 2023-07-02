The fifth season of the hit French animated series “Miraculous: Ladybug” is nearing its end. production created by Thomas Astruc and that tells us the story of Marinette and Adrien, two teenagers who can transform into superheroes ladybug and cat noirrespectively, thanks to the power of magical jewels called “prodigies”, will broadcast its chapters 25 and 26, and HERE we will tell you all the details so you do not miss them.

When is the end of “Miraculous: Ladybug” season 5?

Episodes 25 and 26, entitled “Conformation (The last day part 1)” and “Re-creation (The last day part 2)”, respectively, will be broadcast this Saturday, July 1, 2023. It should be noted that this season also has with 26 chapters, like the four previous installments.

What time do the last episodes of “Miraculous: Ladybug” season 5 premiere?

Taking into account that the premiere will take place on a channel in Europe, the time difference must be considered to determine the time in which we will be able to see the last episodes of season 5 of “Miraculous: Ladybug” in Latin America.

These are the opening hours:

Mexico: 12:15 p.m.

Ecuador: 1.15 a.m.

Colombia: 1.15 a.m.

Peru: 1.15 a.m.

Venezuela: 2.15 a.m.

Chile: 2.15 a.m.

Argentina: 3.15 a.m.

Brazil: 3.15 a.m.

Spain: 8.15 a.m.

Which channel will broadcast the end of “Miraculous: Ladybug” season 5?

To see the premiere of chapters 25 and 26 of the fifth season of “Miraculous: Ladybug”, you will have to tune in to the Swiss channel RTS, which will exclusively broadcast the end of the last installment, so far, of the famous French series, which was created by Thomas Astruc.

Where to watch the end of “Miraculous: Ladybug” season 5 online?

In order to see the end of the fifth season of “Miraculous: Ladybug” you only have to enter the website of the Swiss channel RTS. There you can see, for free, how the story of Ladybug and Cat Noir ends. It should be mentioned that the content is entirely in French.

When does “Miraculous: Ladybug” season 6 come out?

During the past year, one of the workers of the series indicated that they were already beginning to prepare seasons 6 and 7, something that was confirmed by Thomas Astruc, its creator. Although there are still no details of the seventh season, it was learned that the sixth will have, like the previous ones, 26 episodes, and will premiere in mid-2023.

