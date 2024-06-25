And now, for something completely different, let’s take a look at this Marinette/Ladybug cosplay from miruqiwhich is truly perfect both in the normal version and in the superhero version, with an impeccable interpretation of the character of Miraculous.

In this case we move away a little from the usual manga, anime, video games, comics or films to take up a character that is part of an animated series for a rather young audience, but which has also made its way among different groups of users, thanks to very interesting imagery and good characterization of the characters.

Marinette Dupain-Cheng is the protagonist main character of Miraculous: The Stories of Ladybug and Cat Noir, and is a girl who leads a double life as an ordinary student (then a budding fashion designer) and as a super heroine in the role of Ladybug.