“A miracle of God,” Nurettin Mese (53) calls it that his wife is still alive. The couple runs Bakery Yunus behind the Schammenkamp in Rotterdam and lives diagonally above the garage where the fatal explosion and fire took place. Nurettin's wife escaped death because she happened to forget her phone in the bakery ('and that never happens'). “What if that hadn't been the case?”

#Miraculous #escape #baker39s #wife #forgets #phone #survives #explosion