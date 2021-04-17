ofRaffael Scherer shut down

A Briton with blood cancer has almost no tumors after being infected with Covid-19. Looking at the results of the investigation, one expert speaks of “absolute rarities”.

Cornwall – A man from Cornwall in Great Britain is causing a stir: because the coronavirus helped him recover from his cancer. A Hodgkin lymphone was found in the Briton in the summer of 2020. Blood cancer. How picture reported, the 61-year-old was infected with Covid-19 shortly afterwards. Surprisingly, the tumors had receded considerably afterwards.

The medical professionals in charge who treated the man published the unusual phenomenon in an article in British Journal of Hematology. There they reported that the coronavirus infection occurred before the upcoming chemotherapy. Doctors therefore consider a decline in tumors due to the virus to be entirely possible.

Doctors suspect: Coronavirus led to an anti-tumor reaction of the immune system

The doctors suspect that Covid-19 triggered an anti-tumor reaction by the man’s immune system. The assumption is that the patient’s body released more T cells because of the virus. These white blood cells destroy cells that have been infected by the virus. So actually for the fight against the virus. The positive side effect that these also attack the cells diseased with the tumor is therefore a godsend.

It is well known in medicine that infection with a virus and the reaction of the body’s own immune system can fight cancer cells. So said Prof. Michael von Bergwelt, oncologist and infectiologist and head of the LMU Clinic of the Oncological Clinic and the Corona Clinic of picture opposed to: “In very rare cases there is the phenomenon that a general infection can shrink cancer diseases. This was described for the first time in 1893 – this is how immunotherapy was invented. “

Only in isolated cases does a virus disease help against cancer: “Absolute rarities”

However, the doctor also makes it clear that tumor declines due to infections are “absolute rarities”. He also points out that one to two percent of all cancer patients experience declines in their tumors all by themselves, i.e. without any external assistance. So the coronavirus is certainly not a panacea for cancer.

The recoveries are therefore rare. Von Bergwelt explains: “There will certainly be individual cases of patients whose cancer disappears after a COVID-19 infection. However, it is very questionable whether these cases occur more frequently with this particular virus infection than with other infections. That would have to be checked in studies. ”

Expert makes it clear: under no circumstances infect with corona to cure cancer

A Corona disease To see it as a remedy, according to the physician, is therefore a completely wrong fallacy: “One can certainly not assume a protective effect! Viciously infecting oneself with COVID-19 in the hope of a cure is in any case not advisable! ”On the contrary, according to him, there are more cases in which a virus infection led to cancer.

