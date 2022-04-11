Mrs Christy Nodal, mother of Mexican singer and songwriter Christian Nodalmade known through the stories of his Instagram account, having been diagnosed with a malignant tumor in the colonwhereby, had to undergo emergency surgery. However, after some studies that were carried out before the operation, the doctors were surprised to find that his colon was fine and the tumor was gone.

The Christian Nodal’s mother stated that miracles exist and thanked God for this opportunity of life. “I know that many people are praying for my health, which I sincerely appreciate.”

Cristina Nodal commented that she spent a month without being able to eat, she had no strength and everything went wrong every time. “I have had countless studies, but yesterday we received the news that I had a malignant tumor in the colon and they had to operate immediately, but I never lost faith.”

Before doing the last exam, they saw that by the grace of God, when checking again, my colon was in perfect condition, leaving the doctors astonished.

Given this, the doctors declared that it was one case in a thousand. “Miracles exist, infinite thanks for each of your prayers to my family and my parents who do not let go of your hand.”

Also, he said that the only purpose of sharing this was to testify that God exists“and is infinitely kind.”

Cristy Nodal thanked for all the signs of affection.

Christian Nodal’s mother’s fight against cancer

For a few years, Cristy Nodal has been fighting cancer. “In 2018 I had my first battle against this disease, the people who have followed me for years and my closest friends and family know how many processes I went through and how much I fought to be well,” she commented in another publication on her social networks.

Three years ago he began to have discomfort in his stomach, thinking that the problem was his gallbladder and some hernias. In February of last year she underwent surgery to remove her gallbladder and operate on hernias, “but my stomach problem continued.”

A year later, last February, began to not tolerate food. The following month his health deteriorated, reaching the point of not being able to eat “absolutely anything”, so he was malnourished and anemic. After some studies, was diagnosed with a malignant tumor in the colon.

“The great thing was that to operate on me they did studies again to confirm and continue with the procedures, it was there that they realized that the tumor was no longer there, as if I had never had any problem and today, I started eating normally I can recover my energy, I don’t call this luck, I call this a miracle of life”.

One of the people who has been a great support in this fight has been his son Christian Nodal. In one of his posts on his Instagram feed, he mentioned that no matter how busy he is, he always does everything “to be with us in good and bad times and when we need you most, already more than three years of fighting, but today I do recognize , that my strength no longer gave for more, I needed your hugs and the great love that you always give me my little family “.