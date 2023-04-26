The team needs to be strengthened and the coach needs to be more involved in transfer market choices

Those of Milan are not dry figs, but the comparison with the wedding of Real Madrid and above all of Manchester City is merciless. There is no comparison between the battleships of Ancelotti and Guardiola and the list of Pioli which does not have Benzema, Haaland or even Julian Alvarez in reserve, indeed if Giroud loses he is practically without a center forward. Yet they are all level in the semifinals and only a novelist would have imagined a challenge for the final against Inter who still have something more (although it is not so obvious on the pitch). But now Milan is at a crossroads, because he knows that miracles are not repeated in series. If he doesn’t intervene, he risks drawing a downward trend.

COMPARISONS — Taking on the role of the knife grinder who solves all the problems at home, Pioli won an incredible Scudetto and a science fiction Champions League semi-final. With Leao, Tonali and Maignan he was the top player. Milan have the third or fourth Italian team in their squad, but they have grown in the game, mentality, personality. And it has in its DNA those European codes that belong to a very small elite: Napoli realized this to their cost, decidedly stronger in the long run, but less equipped to handle the double knockout challenge (and like Juve of the Conte’s short-sighted record in managing energy). See also Sparks between Lautaro and Theo at the end of the derby: was there also a spit from the Inter?

Pioli indicate the names — It’s nice that in football it’s not money that wins but ideas, it’s fantastic that PSG with the two monsters of the World Cup (Messi and Mbappé) don’t go beyond the knockout stages of the Champions League. However, as Massimo Troisi/San Pietro said to the faithful who asked him to win the lottery: “I’ll see what I can do, but you buy this ticket…”. Milan need at least three or four potentially winning coupons. So far the market campaigns have been as surprising as the results. The Maldini-Massara couple, with the complicity of Boban in the early days, tracked down Maignan, Kalulu, Tomori, Thiaw, Theo, Leao, Diaz. Now it is not a heresy to ask that Pioli, who has returned firmly to the bench after the post-World Cup disbandment, proposes some useful names and does not limit himself to welcoming the new arrivals. He is the one who has the technical-tactical pulse of the team. See also Formula SAE Italy | The 17th edition has opened in Varano

Not just Leo — Naturally, the Milan of the future can only start from a “recompute”. Leao is the champion envied by Europe that he can spend (British, Psg, Bayern, Real). One day perhaps his destiny will be in the Premier League, but today Leao is undergoing a growth path that needs a more protective environment. Milan would be ideal. The parties seem very close but dance, and there are many, those 22 million that the player must return to Sporting. It’s easy to reckon with other people’s pockets, but a solution must be found quickly, perhaps with special contractual clauses in the event of a future sale: if valuations continue to grow like this, drugged by the British, those 22 million could be an investment, or in any case the equivalent of certain indecent commissions to agents. Leao can win a match even on his own, but with the collaboration of the team it’s better. The other urgent need is a centre-forward: Giroud and Ibra are candidates for the “over” tournaments and Origi is involved beyond all expectations. Therefore, a midfielder who can take over from Tonali (be careful of squeezing him like Barella) and Bennacer, because Krunic doesn’t have the continuity for a championship like the last month and a half. Finally, an offensive right winger: Milan alternate between Saelemaekers and Messias, they have the most profitable interpreter in Diaz, but something is missing there. See also F1 2022 | Here are the TV schedules of Sky and TV8 of the Japanese GP

Four names that make the squad more solid and consistent, to then commit time and patience in the psychological, rather than tactical, recovery of De Ketelaere who won’t be De Bruyne but isn’t the frightened blond seen this year. The future can be now. But it must be caught.

