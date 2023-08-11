The story that the Virgin had worked a miracle The last day of World Youth Day (WYD) arrived, which brought together hundreds of thousands of Christians who had come to see the Pope in Lisbon last week. In an audio message that jumped from mobile to mobile in a few hours, Jimena, a 16-year-old Opus Dei member from Madrid, gave this testimony: “This morning I woke up as I have been waking up for two and a half years: seeing super blurry. Fatal. I have gone with my friends to mass, we are at WYD. I was super nervous and after receiving Communion, I began to cry a lot because it was the last day of the novena and I wanted to get cured. I have asked God please. And when I opened my eyes, I could see perfectly”. It happened, she recounted, after praying nine days to the Virgin of the Snows and receiving Communion in the sanctuary of Fátima, 120 kilometers from the Portuguese capital. The story was enough for the president of the Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE), Cardinal Juan José Omella, to describe it as a miracle in a press conference hours later: “For the girl, this has been a great event. Let’s say miracle: ‘I didn’t see and now I see’. Now the doctors will be able to say the rest. But for her, she comes home watching. Well, look, bless God.”

For Omella it may be a miracle, but for the Church, an expert in the field of the supernatural, more requirements than those expressed by the adolescent need to be met. As an institution that promotes concepts such as the resurrection of the dead or the Holy Trinity, the belief in miracles has been one of its pillars for centuries and has a protocol to determine whether or not something is. The sieve is outside, of course, any real attempt at scientific or rational verification, but not everything goes for the Church. An example: of the 8,000 supposed healings registered by the French sanctuary of Lourdes in the last 165 years, only 70 have received that consideration by the ecclesial authorities.

The Vatican has a procedure to certify what is and what is not a miracle. This is contained in a pontifical law that regulates “the causes of canonization of the servants of God”, that is, the steps to follow to proclaim someone blessed or holy. “For this, it is necessary that this person, being deceased, have performed either one miracle to be beatified or two to be canonized, so that pontifical constitution also regulates how these miracles are certified,” explains Javier López Goicoechea, canonist and Professor of State Ecclesial Law at the Complutense University of Madrid. This pontifical norm began to be applied in the Middle Ages, but it has been modified over the centuries by successive popes. The last reform is from 2016, with Pope Francis, who limited to three the number of times that verification of an alleged miracle can be requested.

The seven parameters that miracles must meet

The spectrum of the type of cures miraculous It is wide, from the resurrection of the dead to the regeneration of a leg through the healing of sight or cancer but, according to papal norms, all must meet seven parameters defined by the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, the Vatican department in charge of executing these instructions. The disease must be incurable or have a poor prognosis; it must be known and cataloged by medicine; it must be “organic”, that is, psychological, psychiatric, and nervous conditions are not included; the patient should not have received any treatment to which the cure can be attributed; this must be sudden and immediate; healing is not a simple regression of symptoms, but a return of all vital functions; and lastly, it must be a lasting and definitive cure.

The case of Jimena, for example, would not pass this filter. The 95% blindness that he had suffered for two years—and which, according to his account, forced him to have to learn braille—is known as accommodation spasm, an ailment normally caused by stress and which may end up disappearing with treatment or by itself. alone. Sources from the Spanish Episcopal Conference, who reinforce Omella’s phrase that you have to listen to what the doctors say, affirm that “it is unlikely that an investigation will be opened” on the Jimena’s miracle In any case, López Goicoechea recalls that the certification of miracles is always within the beatification process and that the supposed healings by the Virgin are rarely certified.

The process, when it occurs, can last from several years to centuries and begins in the diocese where the alleged miracle occurred. The bishop is the one who decides—either ex officio or because an individual or an institution has requested it—whether a canonization process is opened and, with it, the certification of possible miracles. If so, appoint a “postulator” (it can be a natural person or a legal entity, such as a congregation), who will be in charge of gathering detailed information about the applicant’s life, and also about the supposed miraculous cures: documentary evidence, interrogations from eyewitnesses and other people who can provide testimony, such as the doctors who treated the healed person. He must also order two medical reports from two specialists of his own choosing. All this documentation is sent to the Vatican.

There, a group of seven experts -medical and technical- receive these reports and prepare a “scientific” opinion. First, each expert individually drafts a diagnosis to later present it to his colleagues. After a discussion, they write a report with the conclusions of each doctor and their conclusion. Then, they carry out a vote: if it has a qualified majority (at least five of the seven experts or four of six), it is considered a miracle and it is sent to a commission of theologians, who finally ratify it.

“It must be said that these doctors specialists, who are chosen for these commissions, are people of the house. For example, in the case of the miracles of José María de Escrivá [santo y fundador del Opus Dei] They were from the Clínica de Navarra, from Opus. They are not independent or critical of these processes”, analyzes López Goicoechea. This canonist is convinced that if there were a current medical review of the cases from 50, 100 or 200 years ago, surely 99% of the supposed miracles would have a reasonable and probative medical justification. “But the current Church is not going to retract, what it does is stop talking about it, encouraging it so that it ends up in oblivion,” he declares.

For López Goicoechea, a case like Jimena’s reflects the confrontation of the two visions of Catholicism: the one led by Pope Francis, who tries to live a rational and critical faith, versus another that still follows the model of John Paul II and that clings to these types of episodes. “To think that when someone is sick they should go to the sanctuary on duty, it seems to me that it is something very dangerous. After what we’ve been through in the pandemic with the anti-vaccines, well, even more so. Because this is in that line”, says the professor.

Vatican rates

López Goicoechea points out another issue that prevents there being “an objective cause” in these instructions: the money that is at stake. The price to beatify someone is 17,000 euros (a thousand more for each miracle), according to the rate published by the Vatican, the beneficiary of that income. However, a decade ago, after the leak of the corruption case Vatileaks, various Italian media published that the total cost of some cases (experts, lawyers, etc.) has reached half a million euros, which that led Francisco in 2016 to establish controls in this issue. Among them, that the payment was made by bank transfer.

Another example of the business of miracles is Lourdes. The French sanctuary – which extends over 55 hectares with 28 places of worship with 320 employees – receives more than three million pilgrims a year, the second most visited Catholic place after the Vatican, according to data published on its website. Everything is focused on the supposed cures that the Virgin works. “When you are sick: believing in the impossible…”, is one of the mottos that appear on the page of the sanctuary.

The institution that runs it is an exception and has a permanent “medical office” to authenticate (with a process similar to the one carried out by the Vatican) the supposed healings of the sick who make a pilgrimage there in search of a cure. Something that, as the canonist previously mentioned, is unusual. “It is understood that by doing this, the sanctuary has a status that can attract more faithful,” says López Goicoechea.

The influx of these people also brings economic benefits to the Church’s coffers: a candle costs 7.50 euros, a medal is 6.30 euros, and a replica of the statue of the Virgin almost 80 euros, according to the store your website. a constellation of merchandising that extends to unofficial stores built throughout the town where the complex is built. These sell, among other items, bottles of holy water, one liter for 25 euros, with powers healing. Not counting the usual expenses left by visitors to stay there. Faced with this business, the Pope decided in 2019 to intervene in the sanctuary and sent a delegate to “accentuate the spiritual primacy over the temptation to overemphasize the business and financial aspect, and wants to increasingly promote the popular devotion that is traditional in sanctuaries ”.

López Goicoechea affirms that the position of Pope Francisco is aimed at suppressing the superstition and quackery that surrounds many of the supposed Marian apparitions, very close to the evangelical religion, where the healings miracles by priests during the Eucharistic celebrations. “Another issue is the false hope that many faithful may feel, thinking that if they pray to a saint or the Virgin, they will be cured. And also the disappointment when realizing why, if they are good Christians, a miracle does not work on them and on people who are not ”, he explains.