As much as he Madrid If you are used to thaumaturgy, when you face strong opponents, it is more convenient to bet on strategy and common sense. Everybody knows that the City from Guardiola He bases his success on the number of excellent players he accumulates in the rival field, capable of moving the ball at full speed until he finds his way to the goal. If in that scenario the boys of Pep encounter few obstacles can make you dizzy, as they did with the whites in various stages of the game. the bet of Ancelotti for Rodrygo above unguarded the middle and left Kroos very alone in a risk area, where De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva they took turns looking for the spaces and tickling the German.

The Belgian in particular roamed freely on the pitch and dislodged the entire defensive system of the Whites, who did not arrive on time or make fouls. Bearing in mind that the miracle has already occurred in the first leg, it is a matter of Carletto better prepare for the game Bernabeu because the priority must be to prevent the blues from playing their game and creating as many clear chances as in Manchester. Going out to bite is not about putting more forwards, but about balancing your team to prevent the rival from submitting you. And then, that the punch of Benzema Y Vinicius take care of pissing off Guardiola.

#Miracles