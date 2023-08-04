FromBona Hyun close

On the war front, the “Taurus” missiles could be a decisive advantage for Ukraine – similar to the “Storm Shadows”.

KIEV – After recent heavy rocket attacks, such as the Himar attack, concerns in Russia about further Ukrainian airstrikes are likely to have grown. The Ukrainians also want to arm themselves better against Russian attacks from the air. In view of the current situation in the Ukraine war, a discussion about the delivery of a new miracle weapon against Vladimir Putin has been sparked. The Ukrainians rely on “Taurus” cruise missiles, which, like game changers already in use, can independently fly hundreds of kilometers to the target.

Counterpart to “Storm Shadows”: Ukraine pushes for delivery of Taurus missiles

“Taurus” is the German-Swedish counterpart to the British-French cruise missiles “Storm Shadow” and “Scalp”. According to the Bundeswehr, the Taurus is used to attack important targets over long distances. The cruise missile can independently fly hundreds of kilometers to the target – the route to the target is completely pre-programmed.

“Taurus” offers a great advantage when attacking. Not only do they have a long range, they are also difficult to detect for enemy air defense and therefore difficult to fight. With a length of five meters and a width of only about one meter, the “Taurus” is much smaller than a fighter plane. In addition, “Taurus” flies at an altitude of only about 50 meters, which allows it to fly under enemy air defense systems. The range is officially specified as at least 500 kilometers.

Success in the Ukraine war: Taurus missiles bring decisive advantage in counter-offensive

US General Ben Hodges is convinced that long-range missiles will bring a decisive advantage to the Ukrainian troops anyway. They would “make Crimea untenable for Russian air and sea forces.” If the US were to send such missiles to Ukraine, “of course Germany should also make ‘Taurus’ available,” stressed Hodges on the ZDF program Maybrit Illner. Should Germany deliver “Taurus” systems to the Ukraine, this would also have to be integrated into the system. That might take time.

Taurus missiles for Ukraine? Pistorius hesitates with delivery

The Ukrainians recently renewed their demand for “Taurus” missiles. The Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksii Makeiev said the world on Sunday: “We are counting heavily on German ‘Taurus’ missiles.” Alluding to earlier discussions in Germany about the supply of other types of weapons such as main battle tanks, Makeiev said he hoped that we “shorten the debate section this time and thereby save more lives”.

Calls are also getting louder from German politicians to send the weapon to Kiev. FDP defense politician Marcus Faber said the success of the cruise missiles delivered by Britain to Ukraine shows how important these weapons are. CDU foreign politician Roderich Kiesewetter explained that the Bundeswehr has 600 “Taurus” systems. About 450 of these are not ready for use, but could be upgraded by MBDA for export to the Ukraine.

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine

After the deliveries of the two European nuclear powers Great Britain and France, Germany could also deliver “Taurus” to the Ukraine in a convoy. So it wouldn’t be going it alone. But the Federal Ministry of Defense has so far confirmed the no to a delivery. Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) has made it clear to “Taurus” cruise missiles “that there will be no delivery,” said a spokeswoman for the world on Sunday.