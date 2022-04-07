Thinking of living in a community in which half the population has committed crimes of sexual abuse seems like a very bad idea. However, this little place in Florida, United States, is responsible for providing a place to live for those who have had trouble with the law in this area.

The story of Miracle Village (Villa miraculous, in Spanish) is given thanks to the strict laws that govern Florida in terms of sexual crimes, since state law prevents child sex offenders from living within 1,000 feet of a school , a park, a nursery or a playground.

For this reason, offenders sentenced to parole or house arrest are forced to live in areas further removed from ‘civilization’.

Some of them viewed child pornography or abused their own children, others abused minors when they were in positions of power and others committed minor crimes that were still convicted.

In 2009, according to the ‘Daily Mail’, Pastor Dick Witherow began to build houses available to convicted sex offenders so that they would have a safe place to live and could learn how to re-enter society.

But, initially, this property had other purposes. Miracle Village was built in 1964 by immigrants who were working in the sugar cane fields at the time. By 2022, 58 years later, its main industry is agriculture and it has 54 double houses and six family houses for its inhabitants.

The popularity of the village

Contrary to popular belief, Miracle Village is an easily accessible place. Sofia Valiente is a photographer who managed to portray the daily life of those who inhabit the place. According to him for ‘Vice’, one day he just decided to drive to the village and talk to its inhabitants to carry out his project.

However, the woman reported that she had many reservations and preconceptions when it came to going, since she did not know what she would find; but after taking the photos and talking to the people she saw “they weren’t monsters. They were no different than you and me which forced me to do the work.”

It should be noted that, no matter how open they are, they do not accept any person who stays there. has been diagnosed as a pedophile, has been a serial rapist or has committed violent crimes.

“What happens with the town is that they all share a label. There really isn’t a hierarchy like in the rest of society. Something happens to a man when they take away his ego, “said Valiente for the aforementioned medium.

How is living in Miracle Village?

Within the photographer’s exhibition work it is possible to meet several of the men and women who live there. Many of them with stories that could be considered not very dangerous, such as that of a man who urinated in the street and was reported by a woman.

In the small neighborhood, residents have access to a gym, a basketball court, a house to live in, pets to share, and basic appliances.

Some of their neighbors, who make up the other half of the population, live together with them in a quite peaceful environment, according to Edgar Walford for ‘BBC’.

“It’s a very quiet place, no one bothers anyone,” he says. Regarding his crimes, he affirms that: “They are good people. I have made many friends. The only thing we miss is the kids, and the school bus doesn’t come here anymore.”. This is because Miracle Village, despite being quiet, it remains an isolated area governed by Florida regulations.

Disowned by society?

Being accepted by small groups in society has not been an easy job. The Florida United Methodist Conference Center recounted how Chad Stoffel, one of those incarcerated in Miracle Village, entered the Pahokee church.

Although they thought that their entry would be very difficult due to their past, what happened surprised them, because Chad was invited to the choir and, along with some classmates, he was able to be part of that religious community.

“As they have gotten to know each other, people have begun to see themselves for who they really are. Now when new residents arrive at Miracle Village, they receive free gifts of clean sheets and hygiene kits of the church. Members also host birthday parties and movie nights for the group,” said Patti Aupperlee, then a pastor at First United Methodist Church.

In addition, some of them joined the band of the religious center to play drums or sing, because this center not only provides religious services, but also anger management and Bible study classes.

As a condition of your parole, most sex offenders attend psychological treatment programs and local jobs in very close towns.

“I know there was a lot of opposition to them at first, because it was all about protecting our number one asset: our children. But we keep going, and this is a country of second and third chances for people who make mistakes. As long as law enforcement is involved and there are no problems, the community will accept them,” says Pahokee Mayor Colin Walkes.

