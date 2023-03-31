Miracle at the Bambin Gesù hospital in Rome: a tumor weighing almost 2 kg was removed from a baby girl just ten months old. After a long and complex operation conducted by the team led by Professor Marco Spada, head of the Hepato-Bilio-Pancreatic Surgery department and liver and kidney transplants of the hospital.

It was the baby’s parents who realized that something was wrong: compared to her twin brother, the little girl had no appetite and had a swelling in her abdomen. Once at the hospital, the doctors subjected the little girl to an ultrasound which immediately explained the reasons for her ailments.

The tumor

The ultrasound showed a large lesion with fluid content in the little girl’s liver. It was a neoplasm which occupied the central and right part of the organ and which compressed the left side. After a series of tests, the experts established that it was a mesenchymal hamartoma, a benign tumor that can occur in the liver of children in the first two years of life. After further analyzes carried out with the aim of excluding the possibility that it was another pathology, i.e. the malignant tumor undifferentiated embryonic sarcoma, it was decided to surgically remove the tumor mass.

The intervention

Thanks to advanced software, following a CT scan, a 3D visualization of the child’s liver and the tumor mass that surrounded it was created. Here came bad news: by removing the tumor mass, a portion of the liver would remain insufficient to perform the normal functions of the organ.

To limit the damage, portal embolization has been put into practice: in simple words, the blood flow towards the part of the organ affected by the tumor is blocked, diverting it towards the healthy part so as to make it grow, with respect to the diseased part. It was one of the very few times this practice was applied to pediatric patients in the world.

About a month later, thanks to a new CT scan, it was discovered that the doctors had been successful: the healthy part of the little girl’s liver had grown, almost doubling in volume. The operation was then carried out: after 6 hours, 6 diseased portions of the liver had been removed, out of a total of 8. After 9 days of intensive care, the girl was discharged. She is now well and her development has resumed normally.

