Sunday, March 12, 2023
Miracle: the footballer who overcame cancer and returned 525 days later, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 11, 2023
in Sports
Miracle: the footballer who overcame cancer and returned 525 days later, video


Premier league

He did it in the Liverpool vs. Bournemouth.

The resurrection process Liverpool suffered a setback this Saturday with the defeat of those of jurgen klopp before him bournemouthbottom of the table, which lowers the optimism of a comeback ahead of the second round of the Champions League against him Real Madrid.

The ‘Reds’, who were looking for their third consecutive victory in this Premier, disappointed on the England coast against a Bournemouth team that already left a great image last week when Arsenal came from behind in the 97th minute, and this time they took a triumph that takes them out of relegation and from the bottom of the table.

(Dani Alves: dramatic messages from his mother before the trial)
(‘Dibu’ Martínez: the money they paid for the World Cup final gloves)

The ‘Cherries’, with a goal from Philip Billing, they prevailed against a Liverpool that even missed a penalty through Mohamed Salah.

Despite the Egyptian’s failure, the most questioned of the afternoon was a Virgil Van Dijk who ‘danced’ several times in his own area.

Ovation

The good news, independent of the result, was the return to a call for David Brooks.

The footballer was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in October 2021, and returned to the field 525 days after that news.

Bournemouth player Brooks said last May that he had won his battle against cancer affecting his lymphatic system.

The ‘cherries’ stadium exploded with joy, when the player went out to warm up, before the commitment with Liverpool.

The video says it all.​
