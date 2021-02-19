CARLOS ROSILLO

A common feature of populism is the search for simplistic solutions to complex problems. If inflation rises, control prices. If electricity goes up for a week, nationalization of electricity companies. If there is youth unemployment, retire early. And if the rent goes up, rent control. But is there a theoretical justification for establishing price controls? Yes, when there are information problems or there is a monopoly, or an oligopoly with few companies. Do these circumstances exist in Spain? No. The multiplication of web pages that advertise rentals produces a …