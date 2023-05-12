CFK And Tales Shop they announce that Miracle Snack Shop will come up Xbox Series X|S around the world next May 26th, with English language support. The game will be available digitally only at a price of €17.49.

The title was already available on PC, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Below we can see the announcement trailer.

Miracle Snack Shop for Xbox Series X|S – Announce Trailer

Below is the description of the game from the Microsoft Store.

Seolhwa Cha runs a snack shop after experiencing great adversity. There’s just one problem: business isn’t good. But Seolhwa doesn’t have time to complain, because in the attic she found a…portal? And from that portal comes a… Queen from another world?!

Serve crushed ice “Regina Sale” Philia, Seolhwa takes the first step to approach her… “What are you waiting for, Ice Sculptor? The Queen wants shaved ice.” A glacial but heart-stopping love story begins in the snack shop!

Source: CFK