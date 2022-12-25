Miracle on 34th Street: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

Tonight, Sunday, December 25, 2022 (Christmas), the movie Miracle on 34th Street airs. A great cult that Mediaset proposes again at Christmas, just as on Christmas Eve the appointment with An armchair for two is essential. The 1994 film is directed by Les Mayfield and stars Richard Attenborough as Santa Claus. It is a remake of the famous 1947 film The Miracle on 34th Street directed by George Seaton. But what is the plot, the cast and where to stream Miracle on 34th Street? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

The film is the story of a very special little girl, Susan (Mara Wilson), who finds it hard to believe in Santa Claus. It all begins when, on Thanksgiving day, the man who had to dress up as Santa Claus to take pictures with the children in a shopping center is fired for being drunk. Replacing him will be Mr. Kris Kringle (Richard Attenborough), hired by Mrs. Dorey Walker (Elizabeth Perkins), director of marketing and mother of Susan. The old man claims to be the real Santa Claus and, among all, tries to convince even the little protagonist.

One evening, the little girl confesses to him that she would love to have a dad, a little brother and a home. So, Kris reassures her, telling her that if she starts to believe in him, her wishes will finally be granted. But the competition in New York does not stop even at Christmas and the other department stores decide to discredit Mr. Kringle, until he is arrested and then locked up in a psychiatric clinic.

Dorey works to help him, hiring a lawyer, Bryan (Dylan McDermott), and fighting to prove that Santa Claus actually exists. Just when the case seems to end in the worst possible way, little Susan intervenes and convinces the judge to exonerate the old man. While everyone is happy about the sentence, Christmas is upon us and the little girl hasn’t yet seen her dreams come true… Will Mr. Kringle be able to give her what she so desires?

Miracle on 34th Street: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of Miracle on 34th Street? Starring much loved actors such as Richard Attenborough, Elizabeth Perkins, Dylan McDermott, JT Walsh, James Remar, Jane Leeves, Mara Wilson, Joss Ackland, Ron Beattie, Simon Jones, William Windom, Robert Prosky, Joe Pentangelo. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Richard AttenboroughKris Kringle

Mara Wilson as Susan Elizabeth Walker

Elizabeth PerkinsDorey Walker

Dylan McDermottBryan Bedford

JT WalshEd Collins

Joss AcklandVictor Lanbergh

James RemarJack Duff

Jane LeevesAlberta Leonard

Simon JonesDonald Shellhammer

William WindomC.F. Cole

Robert ProskyJudge Henry Harper

Kathrine Narducci: mother

Mary McCormackMyrna Foy

Jack McGeeTony Falacchi

Allison Janney: Cole department store customer

Streaming and TV

How do I watch Miracle on 34th Street on TV? Very simple: as already anticipated, the film is aired tonight – Sunday 25 December 2022 (Christmas) – starting at 21.20 on Italia 1. Mediaset’s “young” network is available free of charge at button 6 on the digital terrestrial remote control. For Sky subscribers, the channel is also visible on the 106 key of the decoder.

If you are not at home, you can watch the film for free on the platform Mediaset Play, which allows you to follow the film in streaming on your PC, tablet or smartphone. A simple registration with email or social network will give you access to all Mediaset content in live streaming and also, from the day after the broadcast, on demand.