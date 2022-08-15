Monterrey.- For the third consecutive dayand intense rains are recorded in different areas of the state of Nuevo León. On this occasion, rainfall occurred in Monterrey and the metropolitan municipalities.

In order to prevent accidents caused by the rains, the State Civil Protection urged the population to take the corresponding precautions.

“The highest rainfall occurs in the north and east of the state, accompanied by heavy to moderate rains with an electrical storm and hail,” he explained.

The agency published a detailed report, where it explained that the municipalities of Sabinas de Hidalgo and Agualeguas had heavy rains this Sunday with an electrical storm and hail.

We recommend you read:

While the municipalities of Santiago, Santa Catarina and Los Ramones registered moderate to heavy rains. Similarly, there were drizzles in Monterrey, San Nicolás de los Garza, San Pedro Garza García and Montemorelos.