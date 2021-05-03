It could be called luck, miracle, or destiny. Anyway, a 21-year-old girl was hit head-on by a runaway car in Morón and did not suffer any serious injury, to the point that she walked out on her own as if nothing had happened.

The scene occurred at dawn on Sunday, in Santa Rosa and Colectora, in the west of Greater Buenos Aires, and was recorded by a security camera in the area.

In the images you can see the young woman waiting for the bus on the sidewalk of a greengrocer, when suddenly the red Fiat Palio attacks her head on at full speed and ends up embedded in the shop.

Immediately afterwards, the girl walks out in shock, although with no visible injuries. As reported All NewsMinutes later, she was treated by an ambulance and referred to a health center for precautionary check-ups.

She, the driver, and the grocery staff were unharmed. Meanwhile, the reason why the motorist lost control of the vehicle or if it was a mechanical failure has not yet been reported.

JPE