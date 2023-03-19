According to the Ecuadorian Risk Management Secretariat, the strong tremor that occurred in Balao, Guayas, left 14 people dead and 446 injured. In addition, the movement, which was felt in 13 of the 24 provinces of the country, caused significant damage to the infrastructure, mainly in the area of ​​the epicenter, El Oro and Azuay.

Precisely, most of the fatalities left by the magnitude 6.5 earthquake are from the Province of El Oro: nine in Machala, one in El Guabo and two in the city of Pasaje, where, in the midst of the tragedy, they lived a moving moment.

The video of a father who was trapped in the rubble of what would be his home with his little daughter circulates on social networks. The man hugs her baby and kisses her to comfort her before the surprised gaze of passers-by.

Everything can fall apart, except a father’s love ❤️ 🩹.

This photo was captured at the exact moment when a house in the Pasaje prov. Del Oro. He fell and while all this was happening, a father held his little baby with faith and hope #force #Ecuador pic.twitter.com/KfPBucD3rG – Angel Loor Erazo (@AngelLoor24) March 19, 2023

Internet users have classified the scene as a miracle, because in the clip it can be seen that the man and his baby were safe near the window on the second floor of the house, between the walls of the third and first floors.

According to El Universo, firefighters arrived in the sector to help the father and his daughter.

According to the latest report from the Presidency of Ecuador, since the strong tremor seven aftershocks were recorded. However, the necessary conditions for a tsunami alert do not exist on the country’s coast.

ELTIEMPO.COM