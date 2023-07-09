Miracle in Cape Town: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Canale 5

Tonight, Sunday 9 July 2023, at 21.30 on Canale 5, Miracle in Cape Town is broadcast, a German drama film from 2022 directed by Franziska Buch with Sonja Gerhardt, Alexander Scheer and Fritz Karl. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Frankfurt, 1967. The young doctor Lisa Scheel dreams of becoming a great surgeon in spite of the sexism she encounters on her way. The girl also struggles to be recognized as a valid professional by her father, the famous heart surgeon Kohlfeldche, who however wants nothing to do with her illegitimate daughter. When Lisa’s attempts to get her father’s assistant fail due to a series of injustices, the doctor decides to move to Cape Town. Here she gets in touch with Dr. Christiaan Barnard, sharing with him Kohlfeldche’s research on heart transplantation.

Miracle in Cape Town: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Miracle in Cape Town, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors who took part in the film on Canale 5:

Sonja Gerhardt

Alexander Scheer

Fritz Carl

Loyiso Macdonald

Clara Wolfram

Thimo Meitner

Arnd Klawitter

Raphael Keric

Streaming and TV

Where to see Miracle in Cape Town on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 9 July 2023 – at 9.30 pm on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.