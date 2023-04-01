A group of migrants was saved from being deported by the border police of the USAafter the canine element of the Border Patrol did not give a positive nod when he found them between the moment.

The video was shared through social networks and although its origin is unknown. The scene has shocked netizens.

This is because crossing the United States border is undoubtedly a very difficult act, since the United States authorities have thousands of Border Patrol elements along the strip.

“I made friends with the migration dog and he let us go”is mentioned in the video where it can be seen how the Border Patrol puppy walks through the bushes, smells the migrants and after that leaves without making any kind of alert.

The Border Patrol has several canine elements which are integrated through the CBP Canine Program that is based in El Paso, Texas.

CBP has two training sites; the Border Patrol Canine Academy (BPK9) in El Paso, Texas and the Field Operations Canine Academy (FOK9) in Front Royal, Virginia.