On March 22, the well-known publishing house from Perugia Star Comics has brought back to Italy a historic masterpiece of the Japanese literary scene, namely Miracle Girlswritten and illustrated by Nami Akimoto. Perhaps we all remember more easily the work with the Italian title of thesouls It’s a little magic for Terry and Maggie, aired on Canale 5 in March 1996.

Previously composed of nine volumes, this series is now back in a brand new and fresh guise. An integral version that will be complete in five quite full-bodied volumes, included in the series STARLIGHT of one of the most accurate and attentive publishing houses in terms of republication. The narrative is centered on the adventures of Tomomi and Mikage Matsunaga, two twin sisters who are very similar from an aesthetic point of view, but not from a character one. While on the one hand the former is outgoing and very good at any sport, on the other hand the latter is more calm and studious; together the two compensate each other and by joining forces they unleash incredible paranormal powers: they are able to teleport and communicate telepathically. This is their secret, until one day someone at school finds out…

Original title: ミラクル☆ガールズ

Italian title: Miracle Girls

Japanese release: 1991

Italian release: 1997 (first edition), 2023 (reissue)

Number of volumes: 5



Publishing house: Star Comics

Type: mahō shōjo, comedy, romance, fantasy

Drawings: Nami Akimoto

History: Nami Akimoto

Format: 12.8 x 18, color, b/w, dust jacket

Number of pages: 368 We reviewed Miracle Girls through a press volume provided free by Star Comics.

The understanding between two twin sisters

The protagonists of this manga are, as can be seen from the plot, Tomomi And Mikage. Tomomi is the greater of the two e wears a bob haircut; she in love with her classmate as well as friend knotit’s a lot sociable and it’s a real one sporty (unbeatable especially in athletics and volleyball). Mikagehowever, is more female compared to sister: brings i long loose hair on the back and she wears refined clothes often embellished with lace; it’s a lot responsible And scholarboasts top grades on every test in class, but doesn’t excel in sports. She is in love with Kurashige. Despite being so different, Tomomi and Mikage are very close to each other, they help and understand each other and their particular understanding is also manifested when they use theirs superpowers (for example the teleportation), which precisely they are stronger and always manifest if the two are together; even when they are far away, however, they manage to communicate with each other through the use of telepathybeing defined “esper“, or “people with extraordinary mental abilities”.

Among the secondary characters we find knot And Kurashigerespectively in love with Tomomi and Mikage, the only ones who are aware of the twins’ secret. We then have the Professor Kageura, chemistry teacher who suspects the two girls’ powers and dreams of unmasking them and one day becoming famous for his discovery in science – paranormal. While reading we also meet the mother of the twins and some schoolmates of both; within this first volume, during their summer holidays, the protagonists meet three other characters: Masaki And Nana Takamura and their butler and doctor Sasaki.

Between magic and love

Miracle Girls it’s a but I have shojo, that is, a subgenre shojo which arises from fusion of typical elements of comedy with those characteristic of fantasy and / or science fiction storiescombining all of sentimental themes and excerpts from everyday life. Within the story, the themes of falling in love, of the emotional and family bond are addressed, as well as topics such as trust, forgiveness and understanding of the other.

See also PUBG developers want to make the rival of Escape from Tarkov Twins Mikage and Tomomi look alike, but their personalities couldn’t be more different! Mikage is as quiet and studious as Tomomi is outgoing and athletic, but when they are together the two sisters manifest incredible magical powers. For them, these powers are normal and an integral part of their lives, of a peaceful everyday life even if out of the ordinary. However, a person at school discovers their secret… what unexpected events and adventures await the two Miracle Girls? Buy Miracle Girls following this link at the price of € 8.00. Expected release for March 22, 2023. Support Akiba Gamers by shopping on Amazon through this link!

The new edition of a work that made history

Analyzing the product from a technical point of view we can admire illustrations with a thin and light line, sometimes made in a simplified and somewhat confusing way, other times in a more precise and detailed way. Overall we are faced with harmonic lines and shapes, although these often result just sketched.

The price of the first volume amounts to a good 8 euros, which may seem a bit excessive for a small and not self-contained tankōbon. However, it is a reissue of a manga already published previously, in some way celebratory of the brainchild of an artist of the thickness of Nami Akimotowhich quickly became internationally famous in the 90s, winning awards such as the Nakayoshi Best New Artist Award. Indeed, the work has excellent qualities that justify its cost: the glossy dust jacket, whose background is a delicate pastel tealdepicts in the center the two protagonists, whose image is framed by small golden inlays in relief, which give a touch of elegance and preciousness to the volume.

Inside we have only one color page, the first, which substantially reproduces the figure and motifs already present on the cover. The paper is of excellent quality, decidedly thick, resistant and soft at the same time.

Who do we recommend Miracle Girls to?

If you like the slice of life romantic and if you love school settings, Miracle Girls it’s definitely for you. The one that is described in this overwhelming shojo it is in fact a reality made up of friendships, heartbeats and bizarre adventures that fill the newspaper, where feelings and magic are the masters.

Perfect mix of comedy and fantasy

Even the secondary characters are perfectly characterized

Elegant and delicate illustrations Division into chapters almost non-existent