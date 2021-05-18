In the midst of the success of Doctor Miracle On television in different parts of the world, no one imagined such a shock: the Turkish series comes to an end. The news not only motivated the claim of his followers. but even the female protagonist, actress Sinem Ünsal who plays Nazli, spoke of the subject.

“We have reached the end of our history where we say that people with autism have the right to live as long as all of us,” hit the news from the official profile of “Doctor Miracle”.

In the statement they warned that there will be no third season. And that also the Last episode will air on Thursday, May 27.

Nazli establishes a special link in fiction with Doctor Miracle.

The decision shocked the fans, and in the midst of the countless comments something became clear, which gives a bit of air: the novel boom ends in Turkey, so dozens of countries will still be able to enjoy the doctor Ali Vefa at the hospital.

What Sinem Ünsal, Nazli said in Doctor Miracle

Actress Sinem Ünsal plays in the Turkish novel Nazli, the resident doctor who establishes a special bond with Doctor Milagro (Taner Ölmez) when he arrives at the Berhayat Hospital in Istanbul.

Ünsal, 28, gave an interview via Zoom from Turkey to the magazine Cut for Lozano , which is broadcast by Telefé in Argentina. And as expected, confirmed that the novel ends at the end of the month.

Sinem Ünsal, 28, has a degree in Literature and Acting.

“Unfortunately we are recording the last chapters and it seems to me that this is already the end. But do not worry because we are going to give you a spectacular ending,” said who launched into acting in 2017 and has worked since then. in four novels.

The 28-year-old Bachelor of Arts and Acting also referred in the interview to her relationship with Taner Ölmez, who plays Dr. Milagro. “We get along great, we are very friends and his facet as a great actor and being so disciplined leaves me very calm “, he stressed.

Sinem Ünsal with Onur Tuna, two protagonists of Doctor Milagro.

“It makes my job so much easier. We have a great relationship as friends and as professionals, “remarked the young woman whose face gained worldwide popularity.

What is Doctor Milagro about

Doctor Miracle premiered in Turkey in 2019 and it is an adaptation of the South Korean series Gut dakteo, from 2013. It also has the North American version The Good Doctor, from 2017. And there is even a Japanese version.

The second season of Doctor Milagro has 64 chapters.

Its first and unusual season had just 28 episodes, while the second will have 64. It is worth bearing in mind that in certain countries some episodes unfold to stretch success.

The secret of the success of the Turkish novel, experts say, is that it mixes realistic drama, a romantic story, medical cases and a protagonist with attractive characteristics.

The character of Doctor Miracle is Ali Vefa, who has a condition of the autism spectrum and Savant syndrome, also known as sage syndrome.

Some of the characters in Doctor Miracle, the Turkish series hit in the world.

His arrival in a surgery unit of a hospital in Istanbul revolutionizes the place.

The rest of the cast

The actors and actresses who gave life to the doctors and other characters in Doctor Milagro know that this novel represents a before and after in their careers.

To those already mentioned Taner Ölmez (Ali Vefa) and Sinem Ünsal (Nazli Gülengül), join Onur Tuna (Ferman Eryiğit), Reha Özca (Adil Erinc), and Hazal Türesan (Beliz Boysal),