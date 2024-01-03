columnNow that the December festive cheer has come to an end, we are once again confronted with our unwanted kilos. There seems to be a new miracle drug from America that makes it easy with the help of an injection. You do get nauseous and it is very expensive, but many people accept that. Because you don't have to change anything else about your behavior. Nice appearances, says Debby Gerritsen.
Debby Gerritsen
Latest update:
08:32
