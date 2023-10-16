Unrivaled undertaking

Too often in the world of sport the term feat or miracle is abused. However, it is difficult to describe in any other way what he managed to achieve in the 2009 season the Brawn GP team. The team, born from the ashes of Honda which had decided to abandon the Formula 1 World Championship at the end of 2008, was saved from failure by Ross Brawn and Pat Fry and incredibly managed not only to appear on the grid the following year, but to dominate the seasonwinning the Drivers’ title with Jenson Button and the Constructors’ title despite the almost total absence of sponsors and economic resources.

It was the decisive one wrinkle of the regulation exploited by that genius Ross Brawn, who equipped the BGP001 with the infamous double speaker, the much talked about ‘weapon’ that allowed the team to dominate the first half of that championship, building a lead that Red Bull was then unable to reattach after the summer break. Now that story became a documentary. In fact, next November 15th Disney+ will premiere his docu-series, divided into four episodes, on that extraordinary season and the story of the many protagonists who made it possible.

The story told in a documentary

Presented by the Hollywood star Keanu Reeveswho is also one of the executive producers of the film, the mini-series tells the story of the year of glory of that unlikely team, born with the main intention of surviving, thanks to theuse of unreleased behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the protagonists of that undertaking: Ross Brawn, Jenson Button, Rubens Barrichello and technical director Nick Fry, among others.

The documentary, renamed “Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story“, is a North One production developed and produced by showrunner Simon Hammerson and directed by Daryl Goodrich, who also directed the 2017 documentary about Ferrari in the past “Ferrari: Race to Immortality“.