Nature also often surprises people with its charisma. Something happened in Petersburg where the bodies of two one-year-old twin sisters were interlinked. Sarabet and Amelia Irwin of Michigan University each had their hands and legs and hearts but both had the same lever. This caused a lot of trouble to both the girls and their families. They decided to give separate lives to both. But there were problems how to do this work. Doctors at the University of Michigan helped in this.

Doctors operated the operation and separated the two sisters. The two had surgery in August to separate their bodies, about 14 months after their birth. This surgery lasted for about 11 hours. Now both twin sisters are perfectly healthy and in their homes. “When the final incision was made to separate the two girls from each other, it was a very emotional moment for everyone in the operation theater,” said doctor George Michaliska, who led the surgery team.

Doctor George said, ‘I myself am the father of twins. I know that twins have a strong attachment to one another. There will always be a different kind of synergy between Sarabet and Amelia and I think the future of both of them is very bright. ‘ Alison and Phil Irwin, the parents of both, came to know about the twins linked together through a pregnancy ultrasound in 2019, four months before delivery.

Irwin feared that the girls might not live until they were of surgeryable age, but they waited. Sarabett and Amelia’s mother, Alison, said, “I was able to attach them to my chest after birth.” When I adopted them both separately after surgery, my happiness did not go away. Earlier in February, there was a plan for surgery but the girls got pneumonia. Surgery was then postponed due to the Corona epidemic. Finally, in August, both were operated.