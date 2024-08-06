From 10 to 15 August, the great magic of Antonio Casanova returns to Mirabilandia. On the occasion of the highly anticipated Suburbia Summer Nightmare, the largest amusement park in Italy will stage Breathless – La Sfida della Paura, the gripping show by the great illusionist magician born in Ravenna. Every evening the appointment is with a claustrophobic performance that will push the artist to overcome his limits and his fears. The challenge will be to get out of a metal and glass container, sealed from the outside, with no possibility of reaching any closure and without using magic. No illusion but a real escape where no error is allowed because every misstep, every indecision can make the difference between life and death. Will Casanova be able to overcome unscathed the challenge that, it is said, killed Harry Houdini, one of the most famous illusionists and escapologists in history?

“Hosting Antonio Casanova’s incredible performances again is always a great honor,” comments Sabrina Mangia, Sales and Marketing Director of Mirabilandia. The collaboration with him began in 2022 and we immediately recorded great public success, both for the exclusive shows and for the more well-known but always much-loved performances. Proposing his show precisely on the occasion of the Park’s highly anticipated summer Halloween is a great added value that we are sure our visitors will appreciate.”

“I performed the Pagoda of Death live on Canale 5 exclusively for Striscia la Notizia in 2006 with an exceptional audience record, says Antonio Casanova. Performing this adrenaline-filled impossible escape in an even more extreme version, night after night, in front of thousands of people, in a cinematic context like that of Suburbia, is an unmissable opportunity and an unprecedented challenge. Holding your breath with me, when I’m underwater, will be an extra push to overcome together the fear of this terrifying test, worthy of Houdini”. Mirabilandia’s Suburbia Summer Nightmare offers six days of horror and fear in the company of monsters, zombies and all the adrenaline of the Park’s Guinness World Record attractions for truly unforgettable evenings – from 8pm to 11pm. The event is included in the entrance ticket to Mirabilandia. From 5pm there will be a special promotion with entrance to the Park – event included – for only €14.90. Access to themed areas and horror tunnels from 8pm.