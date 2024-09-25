“I have something to share with you. After much reflection, I have made the difficult decision to leave OpenAI.” In a message posted on social media, OpenAI CTO Mira Murati has said goodbye to the company that revolutionized generative artificial intelligence with its ChatGPT. Murati briefly served as OpenAI’s chief executive after the board fired co-founder Sam Altman, who was later reinstated with full stripes. She did not last long as interim CEO, as she rebelled against Altman’s dismissal. She was the first in a list of employees who signed a letter calling for the directors to resign and threatening to leave if power was not returned to the previous CEO.

In her farewell message, the board said: “I am stepping away because I want to create the time and space to do my own exploration. For now, my main focus is to do everything in my power to ensure a smooth transition and maintain the momentum we have built.”

The company has struggled to regain stability since last year’s crisis. Its president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, said in August that he was taking a sabbatical until the end of the year. Another co-founder, Ilya Sutskever, who led a team focused on AI security and was one of the protagonists of the maneuver that ended with Altman’s temporary dismissal, left in May and founded his own artificial intelligence firm. Days after Sutskever left, his co-leader of the security team, Jan Leike, also resigned and launched criticisms of OpenAI for letting security “take a backseat to brilliant products.”

Murati leaves with good words. “My six and a half years with the OpenAl team have been an extraordinary privilege. While I will express my gratitude to many people in the coming days, I want to start by thanking Sam and Greg for their confidence in me to lead the technical organization and their support over the years,” he says. “There is never an ideal time to step away from a place you hold dear, but this is the right time,” he adds.

“I will always be grateful for the opportunity to be part of and work alongside this extraordinary team. Together we have pushed the boundaries of scientific knowledge in our quest to improve human well-being. Even though I am no longer in the trenches with you, I will continue to support you. With deep gratitude for the friendships forged, the triumphs achieved, and most importantly, the challenges overcome together,” concludes his message.

Murati’s departure comes at a time when OpenAI’s valuation is soaring. The company is finalising a round of funding that would value it at $150 billion (around €136 billion), Bloomberg reported two weeks ago, warning that negotiations are underway and conditions could change. In the operation, the firm headed by Sam Altman hopes to raise around $6.5 billion to finance its development.

With that valuation, OpenAI reaffirms its position as one of the most valuable unlisted startups in the world, behind only ByteDance (the publisher of TikTok), which is worth more than $250 billion, and SpaceX, the rocket and satellite company founded by Elon Musk, valued at around $200 billion. Since companies are not listed, these are references that come from theoretical valuations or prices set in financing rounds and share sales, but there is no market that reflects fluctuations in their value based on the economic situation, the results of the companies and other factors.