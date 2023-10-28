Her Excellency Mira Sultan Al Suwaidi, member of the Parliamentary Division Group of the Federal National Council of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Vice-Chairman of the Union’s Standing Committee on Sustainable Development, presented the committee’s report before the Union’s 147th General Assembly meeting, which was held yesterday evening, “Friday,” in Luanda, the Republic of Angola.

Al-Suwaidi discussed the committee’s efforts on a draft resolution on the topic “Partnerships for Climate Action… Promoting Access to Environmentally Friendly Energy at an Affordable Cost, Ensuring Innovation, Responsibility, Fairness and Business,” and developments in preparation for the parliamentary meeting accompanying the Twenty-Eighth Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Climate “COP28”, stressing that the UAE is committed to environmental sustainability, and finding practical and comprehensive solutions for sustainable economic prosperity. The country also seeks to build a sustainable future for its present and future generations, as it adopted the green economy methodology as a path of sustainable development from the economic, social and environmental aspects, with the aim of creating… Sustainable economic growth, healthy environmental systems and increased resource efficiency.

Al-Suwaidi indicated that the Development Committee discussed in the expert hearing the topic of “ensuring global food security,” and the ways in which parliaments can contribute to transforming agricultural food systems to make them more sustainable, and to enable them to provide foods with high nutritional and healthy value, low cost, and available to all. .