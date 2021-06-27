On the eve, many pointed to Assen as a potentially Suzuki-friendly track and indeed it was, with Joan Mir making it back to the podium. The Yamahas were really too strong on the Dutch track, but after yet another qualifying from the fourth row, the world champion made a good comeback up to third place. The maximum that could be achieved in his opinion today.

“I am very satisfied with this podium, because we could not have asked for much more. We have seen all weekend how strong the Yamahas were. In the race we were close, but not close enough to be able to fight with them,” Mir told microphones. by Sky Sport MotoGP HD.

“I’m happy though, because I had a good race. I want to thank the team once again, because we gave everything we had. Now we have to work during the holidays to try to make a good second part of the season.”

With the Dutch GP the first part of the season went on file and the Majorcan was then asked to rate himself and Suzuki, but Joan preferred not to judge.

“I don’t think it’s right to give marks, because sometimes it’s me who’s wrong and at other times it’s the bike that isn’t 100%. But there are also many times the bike has helped me. The team is working well and in the end this is the most important thing “.

The goal for the second part of the season is to try to improve the GSX-RR in qualifying, because this is becoming a chronic problem, which then always requires important comebacks on Sunday.

“We haven’t improved on the flying lap yet, we need to do more. We need to find what I need to be stronger in qualifying, because I think there is more potential but I can’t give more. We need to work on this. area, because I keep struggling, but then on Sunday I’m always there, so it means there’s potential. “

Today he talked about impregnable Yamaha, so he tried to explain why in his opinion the M1s are the reference point at the moment, at least with Fabio Quartararo, who at the halfway point of the championship precedes him by 55 points in the World Championship.

“Seeing them from behind, it seems to me that the Yamahas turn very well and make good use of the grip. The Suzuki, on the other hand, is a little more aggressive, a little more physical because it moves a little more, so we have to work to improve”, he concluded.