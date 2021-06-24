After his ninth place at the Sachsenring, where he started 16th, Joan Mir arrives at the appointment of Assen fifth overall, 46 points ahead of Fabio Quartararo. The champion currently has 85 points after the first eight races, which is an average of 10.6 points per race. Last year at this stage of the championship he had 100 (12.5 per event) and was only 8 behind Quartararo, although then there were six races ahead (150 points at stake) and now a whopping ten (250 points still to be distributed). For Mir, Suzuki runs this year at a disadvantage due to having only the front holeshot and not the rear like the rest of the factories, the same one that they can use dynamically during the lap and not just at the start, although his teammate Rins says he hopes it will come to them for the second race in Austria, on August 15.

-What do you expect from Assen?

-Don’t create expectations of how the weekend can go because I really don’t know. It is a circuit that I like, in which the first time I was quite good, in which my teammate also. From here we will try to work and get the best feelings we can find and see if the package we have gives us to really be where we want.

-The last time he was here he was a rookie and he was eighth. Two years later, what do you think are the main challenges on this circuit?

-It is true that in my rookie year I was able to do a good result, I was able to lead a MotoGP race for the first time and it was something special, I have good memories of that. I’m happy driving on this circuit, it’s a nice, fast place. It’s going to be fun. I don’t know what to expect this time, because at Sachsenring it should have gone well and I didn’t find the good feeling on the bike, it wasn’t competitive. I will try to have a good career here and go on vacation with the work done.

-They have resurfaced the circuit, I don’t know how much that is going to change, and they have four different tires, two hard ones, and it looks like the weather will be warm enough to use them, so it seems like they have a more normal tire allocation. Does this make it easier?

-Yes, working with compounds that normally fit almost all circuits is important. It’s going back to normal things, which we tend to be strong with, so it’s a good thing to start with, it’s positive. It should be good, although we will have to see how these tires perform on the new asphalt, because we don’t know. Normally they fit quite well with all the circuits and this is not a very demanding one on the tires.

-He says he doesn’t come with great expectations. This year things have changed, we have seen that the Ducati did well in Jerez, last week we saw how one Yamaha was doing well and how the others suffered. And everyone expected you and Alex to do well in Germany, and here too. How difficult is it to get to a place where you hope to do well and not be?

-One thing MotoGP has taught me is that expectations do not work for this sport, because last year I arrived in Austria from a very bad weekend in Brno, a circuit that was normally very good for Suzuki, thinking about survival, and I got my first podium and could win the second race. So I don’t want to create expectations. Yes, this circuit should be good, but now the Ducati turn, the KTM is super strong, the Aprilia too. So we will see where we are, we will give one hundred percent and we will see if this package allows us to fight for victory.

-But does this make it more difficult?

-It’s better not to create expectations …

-Seeing how the electronics are, the level it has, in addition to being unique and making few differences, and with the aerodynamics and with the rear holeshot device, do you think that all this is leaving less capacity for the rider to make a difference? ?

-The point is that all these are improvements. It is more difficult to be on an equal footing with others if you do not carry those things. The bike we ride is the same as last year, a bike that allowed us to win the World Championship, allowed us to fight for the podium in each race, for victories, and now everyone else has improved, they all wear the same. holeshot and we are the only ones who do not carry it. That means that we are not on an equal footing, for the moment. In this world there are riders and motorcycles, so if you work but the bike doesn’t accompany you anyway, it is very difficult to make a difference. This is so, and surely in F1 it is even more, it is so.

-It has been confirmed that there will be eight Ducati on the grid. How do you see this? Do you think that for the championship it is good that there is a factory with eight motorcycles and others, like yours or Aprilia, that only have two?

-It is difficult to comment on this, because I have not decided. It is true that the Ducati is being a very competitive motorcycle and it will surely be easier to achieve this by having more bikes. They have found a situation in which they have eight bikes and this benefits them a lot because they have a lot of information, it seems like a single make, and there are so many riders that you have more than one partner. All this makes you improve. I do not know the situation of Aprilia, nor that of Suzuki, but if they have decided not to have more bikes, they will have a reason. It’s easy to give an opinion from the outside but I don’t really know what’s going on inside.

-In moments when things are not going as well as they would like, do you miss a figure like Brivio?

– The truth is that I am satisfied with how we are, I fully trust Sahara, if he believes that it is not needed, we will have to believe him. Nor does it mean that because we do not have the competitive touch that we had last year, the reason is because Davide has left … I do not consider it to be like that at all, things will come from the other side.