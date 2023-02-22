25 years old from Palma de Mallorca, Joan Mir he managed to become MotoGP world champion despite a single victory achieved in the 65 races held so far in the premier class. A more unique than rare statistic, with the Spaniard who gave the 2020 drivers’ title to himself and to Suzuki, making the most of his continuity in a championship that was first disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequently by the injury of the big favorite Marc Marquez in the opening race at Jerez de la Frontera. Three years later, the two meet again as teammates in Honda HRC, the team chosen by Mir to continue his career after Suzuki’s withdrawal. However, it is no longer the team everyone dreamed of until a few decades ago, but a major brand in clear difficulty in recent times, so much so that it finished in last place among the constructors last season.

An undoubtedly difficult bike to manage, which will represent a great challenge for Mir, who will want to prove that he is competitive even against a teammate who has been with the team for eleven years. During presentation of the traditional Repsol livery of the RC213V, the Spanish champion explained: “It’s an honor for me to be here, I’m super nervous because I have imagined myself several times with these colors on and seeing me here now leaves me happy and excited. I really want to start and I’m grateful to be part of a team with so much history. The bike clearly comes from some complicated seasons and we will do our best to have the best package available. I’m going to have to ride differently than I’m used to, but we’re getting close to a quite competitive level. We hope in Portimao to take another step forward. Being Marquez’s teammate is the best way to compare notes. When there are two competitive riders, they push each other.”