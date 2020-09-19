It was a good Saturday for Joan Mir, by pace, until Q2 of the Emilia Romagna GP arrived, where he obtained a poor eleventh that complicates his chances of victory. Still, he will go for it all. Be careful with its possible comeback.

Assessment of this eleventh: “I am disappointed in Q2. I expected a little more, at least a tenth that would take me to the third row, because second row is not that it was impossible today, but it was very difficult. It is what it is. We have improved the race pace. We confirmed in FP4 that we are fast paced and in FP3 I was also able to do a fast lap, in the top five, which is where we should be. But in Q2 it went bad, we weren’t fast enough. I hope I can make a good start and be fighting in the positions that we deserve ”.

What has failed: “There is a lot of grip on the track and the problem is that we have too much grip at the entrance of the corners. The bike pushes us a lot and I can’t stop it. That means that the apex of the corner does not do well and you lose acceleration too, because you are not well positioned. That’s what happens to me. In Q2 there was surprisingly much more grip and everyone was able to take advantage of that grip in a positive way and it cost me a bit more. That’s what happened to me. Those of Yamaha and KTM can go very fast with a lot of grip on the track, but I would like Moto2 and Moto3 to do a few more laps in the race, to have more temperature and to skid more, but we cannot control that. I will try to do the best I can with what I have.

Goodbye to victory by leaving so far behind ?: “You can think of victory. It is clear that it would be amazing, but we must also score. It is important to make a good start and strive to be as far ahead as possible. It is clear that if from the middle of the race onwards I feel good… The positive thing is that there is no driver very above the others in terms of pace. There will be a group about the role of five drivers, who are the ones who are doing quite well, and I also include myself in that group. Let’s see if I can do some good last laps and I can fight for the podium or who knows ”.

Think about the championship or just the race: “Thinking about the championship position would be a very big mistake. I think about the race, about taking the maximum possible points, about having a good race and going home with a good taste in my mouth ”.