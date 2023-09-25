Mir’s ransom

While waiting for the Japanese Grand Prix, which will represent the home race for Honda, Joan Mir will be able to remember with pleasure the first edition of Indian Grand Prix, closed with his best performance riding for the official Hamamatsu team. The ex-Suzuki rider, author of a season to forget so far, has in fact obtained his highest placing, reaching the fifth position after starting from 4th place on the starting grid.

The first ‘joy’

During the race, the Spaniard remained permanently at the foot of the podium, only to be overtaken in the second half of the race by Binder, still concluding the list of the Top-5. For the 2020 world champion, between withdrawals and numerous races missed due to injury, this is the best placing this seasonas well as of second finish in the points after the 11th place obtained in the first world championship race in Portugal: “Today was a great race – he has declared – I’m very happy with our performance over the weekend and of course finishing in fifth position it’s a big boost for us. The team and I did a great job to understand the bike better, how to set lap times and be fast this weekend. On the other hand, we had a small problem at the end of the race which made me lose ground to Fabio and made us relegated. We finally managed to push and try to catch Binder after I almost fell. It was a great rescue! But yes, overall it was a good race and I had a lot of fun in India. Let’s continue like this in Japan!”

Marquez in top-10 in comeback

The test was also very positive, despite the result on paper Marc Marquez. The eight-time world champion, fresh from the podium in the Sprint race, seemed to have all the cards on the table to be able to replicate or come close to another feat of similar magnitude, only to then crashing on the fifth lap in Turn 1, which became a real nightmare for the drivers throughout the weekend. The Spaniard, however, managed to resume the race regularly from 16th positionimplementing a comeback that took him up to 9th place: “If you only looked at the final result and saw ninth place you wouldn’t understand the whole story of our race, but getting what might be considered our “normal” outcome after a fall is good – declared the Spaniard, who has not yet provided indications on his future – It was a very slight fall, but I was pushing hard to stay in the slipstream of the bikes in front of me, I went a little wide and fell. I came to this race with the motivation of the Sprint podium, so when I saw Pecco and Martin make a mistake I decided I had to push, and this led to the mistake. The most important thing was to finish the race, overall our pace was very close to Quartararo’s, so I think we can be overall satisfied with what we did this weekend.”