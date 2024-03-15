Brivio's return

The 2024 MotoGP season has already seen the long-awaited return to the MotoGP of Davide Brivio. The Italian manager, after his stint in F1 with Alpine, has in fact accepted the court of the new American team Trackhouse which debuts this year as an Aprilia customer team. The 59-year-old manager had been missing from two wheels since the end of the 2020 season, when he achieved the sensational feat of drag Joan Mir and Suzuki to win the two world titles for riders and teamsbreaking a fast that had lasted for the Hamamatsu house since 2000.

Mir's experience

Mir himself, who today migrated to Honda following the closure of the MotoGP program by Suzuki at the end of 2022, spoke about his former manager in an interview given to the site Crash.nettraced a interesting parallel between Brivio and his current team manager in HRC, the discussed Alberto Puig. According to the 2020 world champion, the profiles of the two managers would be more similar than it appears from the outsideespecially in the way of approaching and relating to a pilot.

Similarities and differences

“An important aspect is that they always talk to the driver – explained the Spanish centaur, looking for redemption this year after a nightmare 2023 between injuries and problems with the bike – they always try to be very close to the rider, probably Alberto even more so in this one. Brivio has shown in the past that the leadership he had at Suzuki was very important. He built a team from scratch, which is very difficult. They also have some differences, but in terms of the way they behave with me, or the way they approach the relationship with the pilot, they are very similar“, he concluded.