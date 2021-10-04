The Suzuki rider was in seventh position on the last lap of the GP of the Americas when he tried an aggressive overtaking against Jack Miller. Mir and the Australian from Ducati met and Enea Bastianini took advantage of the clash to cross the finish line in sixth position ahead of Mir and Miller.

Immediately after the checkered flag, the Ducati rider joined the world champion to shout all his anger over the maneuver in his face and the Race Direction decided to penalize Mir by moving him back one position behind Miller.

“First of all I want to apologize because I don’t like colliding with overtaking. I was struggling under acceleration, but Miller was driving much slower than me. I was able to overtake him on the main front straight, but on the opposite straight he overtook me again, “said the Suzuki rider.

“Jack closed the door and didn’t worry about the line. In turn 16, in the second part of the corner, he closed the space completely and we touched. I lost a position because Bastianini overtook me.”

Joan Mir, Suzuki MotoGP Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I don’t understand the penalty at all. By doing this, the essence of the races is lost. The stewards must not be the same ones who were present at the Qatar race”.

“After the end I waited for him, and he threatened me. If I were in Miller, though, I’d be pissed too. I have nothing to say about his behavior “. What the Ducati rider did was not taken into consideration by the Race Direction.

“I like talking on the track; I don’t like yelling and threatening another rider. I think Jack is a good guy, but those threats at the end of the race weren’t right,” Mir continued.

“What I don’t understand is the decision of the Race Direction. I touched it but I didn’t drop anyone. In any case, I shut up and look for the best way to get back on track.”

Read also:

Although Mir is now out of the race for the title, the Suzuki rider justified the move as a search for the best possible result.

“What sense would it have had to try if I had known that they would take a position from me?”.

Finally, Mir did not want to reveal the content of the heated discussion with Miller: “I understand perfectly what he was saying to me, but there is no need to make it public.”