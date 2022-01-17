Joan Mir was one of the most consistent drivers of the 2021 season, managing to make it into the top 10 in all 16 races he finished, finishing in the top five on eleven occasions. At the end of the year, the 2020 champion amassed six podiums, but was unable to clinch a single victory, and this sentenced him to leave the title fight early.

Mir’s consistency is demonstrated by his numbers, but for the Mallorcan it was not enough to be almost always in the top ten to challenge Fabio Quartararo, who, just like the Spaniard, conquered 16 top 10, 11 of which in the top five positions. Unlike the Spaniard, he scored five wins and a total of 278 points, 70 more than the Suzuki rider, who finished third in the championship, also beaten by Pecco Bagnaia.

While seeing Mir’s extraordinary consistency, we come to the conclusion that Suzuki failed to defend the crown in 2021: “No, I wouldn’t say that. It was an accumulation of things that happened that didn’t allow us to fight for the title. . It’s a little tricky to talk about this, a little tricky, to be honest, “said Joan Mir in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com.

Although he has been critical of the Japanese brand at times, Mir doesn’t want to blame the evolution of the bike at all, but admits he’s dissatisfied with what happened last season.

“I’m not happy with the situation, it’s not that I’m not happy with Suzuki, I’m not happy with what led us to not being able to fight for the world championship harder, not being able to bother at Fabio Quartararo at any time of the season. It’s not what I expected and it’s a disappointment. I’m disappointed, I think that’s the word “, with which he defines his 2021 season.

One of Mir’s most recurring complaints during the season was that his rivals’ improvement over the year was much higher than Suzuki’s, and when asked what he would like to have from the other bikes, it’s clear.

“I can only answer based on what we all think other bikes have, but I don’t know the truth because I haven’t tested any of them other than Suzuki. But for the sensations, I’d go for the power of the Ducati, the agility of the Honda, the grip of the Yamaha. And also the consistency of the Suzuki “.

At just 24 years old and with two world championships won (he was Moto3 champion in 2017), Mir ends his contract with Suzuki at the end of the season and more than one believes he will leave the Hamamatsu factory in 2023.

In some sports an exit clause is usually included if an offer comes from a ‘big’. When we asked Mir which team he would put in it, he plays it safe: “I think the strongest teams right now in MotoGP are Ducati, Honda and Yamaha. I would put Suzuki on that list too. Then things would be like this.”