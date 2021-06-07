The national payment card system, which is the operator of Mir cards, has developed all the necessary security requirements for accepting payments via a smartphone (instead of a POS terminal) by entering a pin code on the phone screen. NSPK told Izvestia about this, adding that they promptly organized the certification of the functionality. The introduction of a pin code allows you to get rid of the limits on transactions – that is, to accept any amount for payment via a smartphone.

“According to the NSPK, in the 1st quarter of 2021, the share of interbank transactions made by Russians using cards of various payment systems through mobile payment services amounted to 28.6%, and the share of transactions using contactless cards reached 63.9% of the total number of interbank card payments. SoftPOS capabilities allow businesses to respond to customer needs and quickly ensure acceptance of all modern non-cash payment methods, ”said Maria Tochilova, Director of Product Development, Digital and Technological Services at NSPK.

The first technology with the ability to enter a PIN code when paying with Mir cards was launched by Delobank (part of the SKB Bank group). This solution allows the owners of retail outlets to save on equipment and connect the payment acceptance completely online, the bank said.

Since 2018, payment systems and banks have been introducing SoftPOS payment acceptance technology, which allows entrepreneurs to use a smartphone as a payment terminal. The client needs to attach his contactless card or phone with Pay-service to the device with installed special software. The data is read and sent to the acquiring bank for the transaction in the payment system. The application displays the authorization result.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

“World” without borders: NSPK lifted limits for accepting payments via smartphone